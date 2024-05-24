Swords and machetes taken off Peterborough street after knife amnesty held across Cambridgeshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Total of 150 weapons handed in across county

Large knives, swords and machetes were among the weapons taken off the streets last week as part of an amnesty held in Cambridgeshire.

The weapons were handed in at police stations in Peterborough, Cambridge and South Cambridgeshire, as well as a mobile amnesty bin in Soham.

In addition to the amnesty, officers conducted 69 ‘weapon sweeps’ in green spaces and other public areas, recovering eight hidden items. They also attended schools to speak to young people about the dangers of carrying knives.

Some of the weapons handed in at Peterborough's Thorpe Wood Police Station

Inspector Karl Secker said: “I’m pleased the public once again used our regular amnesty to dispose of weapons appropriately.

“Amnesties are just one tactic we use when tackling knife crime, they are not the sole solution, but it’s important to give people the opportunity to surrender items.

“Officers visited multiple schools to talk to various age groups about knife crime. It’s vital we reach young people with these messages to make them aware of the dangers.

“We’re determined to do all we can to make Cambridgeshire as safe as possible for our communities and tackling knife crime is part of those efforts.”Darryl Preston, Police and Crime Commissioner said: “Thank you to everyone who supported the knife amnesty and contributed to making our streets safer. With more than 150 weapons being surrendered, this is a promising result.“Knife amnesties are a great way of raising awareness of the dangers of carrying knives and I remain committed to investing in projects and leading the county’s response to combat knife crime.”

In 2023/24 possession of knife offences decreased in Cambridgeshire by five per cent.

Where knives are concerned, it is illegal to:

- sell a knife of any kind to anyone under 18 years old.

- carry a knife in public without good reason - unless it’s a knife with a folding blade 3 inches long (7.62 cm) or less, eg a Swiss Army knife

- carry, buy or sell any type of banned knife

- use any knife in a threatening way (even a legal knife, such as a Swiss Army knife)