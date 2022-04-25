Swords and drugs were seized by officers as they raided a cannabis factory set up in a Whittlesey home.

A number of plants at various stages of growth were found by officers during the raid, which happened last week, as were swords and bundles of cash. All items were seized by the officers.

Police also found the entire property was bypassing the electricity meter, and said there was lots of dangerous wiring in situ.

Items seized by police at the drugs factory

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said no arrests had been made.

The police spokesman added: “Unfortunately the property owner was not present to speak to us, so will be interviewed in due course.”

Anyone with information about drug offences in Cambridgeshire is urged to contact Cambridgeshire police by calling 101, online at www.cambs.police.uk/report or via webchat.