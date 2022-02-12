Suspended sentence for woman caught drink driving twice in two days
A woman who was caught drink driving twice in two days has been given a suspended prison sentence.
Justina Dapkute (30) of Clarkson Avenue, Wisbech was first caught on October 3 in Church Terrace Car Park in Wisbech in a Vauxhall Meriva. She gave a breathalyzer reading of 92 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
The following day she was again stopped by police in the Vauxhall, this time in Park Avenue, Wisbech. She gave a reading of 79 microgrammes.
She appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court last week where she pleaded guilty to two counts of drink driving.
Magistrates said the offence was made more serious because she was caught twice in two days.
She was given a nine week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and given a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 40 days. She must also carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, and pay a victim surcharge of £128, and costs of £620. She was banned from the roads for three years.