Suspended sentence for woman caught drink driving twice in two days

Justina Dapkute (30) of Clarkson Avenue, Wisbech was first caught on October 3 in Church Terrace Car Park in Wisbech in a Vauxhall Meriva. She gave a breathalyzer reading of 92 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The following day she was again stopped by police in the Vauxhall, this time in Park Avenue, Wisbech. She gave a reading of 79 microgrammes.

She appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court last week where she pleaded guilty to two counts of drink driving.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was caught drink driving twice in two days

Magistrates said the offence was made more serious because she was caught twice in two days.