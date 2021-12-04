Suspended sentence for Peterborough robber who handed himself in after CCTV appeal

Paul Newland, 38, and a masked accomplice entered First Stop, in South Street, Stanground, Peterborough, on the evening of July 23.

The accomplice, who has never been identified, threatened the shopkeeper while Newland went behind the counter and tried to open the till.

He grabbed a scratch card and two bottles of alcohol worth £45.15 but dropped them as the shopkeeper attempted to stop the pair from leaving.

A public CCTV appeal was launched to identify the men and nine days later, Newland, of Pandora Drive in Cardea, Peterborough, handed himself in at Thorpe Wood Police Station where he was charged with robbery.

Yesterday (December 2), he appeared at Peterborough Crown Court where he was sentenced to a year and eight months in prison, suspended for two years, after pleading guilty at a previous hearing.

He must also complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement, and was given a curfew between 8pm and 7am for three months, which will be monitored through an electronic tag.

A seven-year restraining order has been put in place prohibiting Newland from contacting the victim.