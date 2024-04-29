Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A lorry driver who left a man with serious head injuries after attacking him with a ratchet has been given a suspended sentence.

Tom Adams, 51, took umbrage when he noticed a man filming lorries, including his own, parked in Maxwell Road, Peterborough, in April last year.

Adams became aggressive towards the victim, who explained he wasn’t filming Adams specifically, just the dangerous situation he believed the lorries were creating by parking on the road.

The attack occurred in Maxwell Road, Peterborough.

Adams went to his lorry cab where he grabbed a ratchet and approached the man. The victim tried to push him away, but he continued towards him, swinging the ratchet.

He struck the victim twice to the back of the head, causing deep lacerations. The victim called police who immediately arrested Adams, while the victim was taken to hospital.

Adams, of Creech St Michael, Taunton, Somerset, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm without intent. He was sentenced to six month suspended for 18 months at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (April 26).

Detective Constable Thomas Adams, who investigated, said: “Adams’ level of aggression and violence towards the victim was horrendous and completely uncalled for.

“The victim received substantial head injuries and it’s lucky he got to hospital when he did.