Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bruno Pereira received a 21-month sentence suspended for two years.

Bruno Pereira, 35, lost control of the van on Whittlesey Road, Benwick, close to the junction with Chase Road, at about 10.15am on February 8, 2020.

The van hit an embankment, flipped forward onto the roof and landed in the River Nene.

Pereira managed to free himself from the van but his then-nine-year-old son remained trapped and submerged under water.

People stopped at the scene to help and entered the water, prying the door open and releasing the child from the seatbelt.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was given CPR until an ambulance arrived which then took him to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

Pereira provided a positive sample for cannabis and cocaine after a drug wipe test was carried out and admitted he had used cannabis the night before at about 9pm.

He was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over a specified drug limit and a blood test found the level of THC, the main psychoactive ingredient of cannabis, was off the scale.

His son remained in hospital for 10 days after the crash and made a full recovery.

Yesterday (August 31), at Cambridge Crown Court, Pereira, of Ratcliffe Court, Peterborough, received a 21-month sentence suspended for two years after pleading guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drug driving.

He was also disqualified from driving for 30 months and ordered to re-take his test.

PC Peter Smith, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “This was a shocking incident that could have killed both Pereira and his son.

“Hopefully this has been a massive wake-up call to him.

“It also once again highlights the dangers of drug driving.”

More than 460 suspected drink or drug drivers have been arrested in Cambridgeshire so far this year as police warn motorists of the risks of driving under the influence.

Last week a campaign was launched that warned drink or drug driving can destroy lives and it’s not just the driver that’s at risk.

You can report a drink driver via Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s confidential hotline: 0800 032 0845. If someone is in immediate danger, police advise to always call 999.