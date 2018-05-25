Suspended sentence for man who made indecent child images

A man found in possession of indecent images has received a suspended sentence.

Andrew Noyce (53) from Huntingdon pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent photographs of a child and three counts of possession of extreme pornographic images.

Yesterday, (Thursday, May 24) at Peterborough Crown Court Noyce was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for two years. He must undergo 200 hours unpaid work and was issued with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for five years preventing him having any contact with children under the age of 18.

Noyce will also be on the Sex Offenders’ Register for seven years.

Using intelligence received, officers executed a warrant to search Noyce’s home in April last year and seized items including his laptop. He disclosed to an officer during the search that they were likely to find images.

Officers found 119 images and videos of which 31 were graded category C, 28 category B and 43 category A, the most severe. There were also 17 extreme pornographic images.

Noyce told officers in interview that he had “acted stupidly” and was not even sure why he had done it.

Detective Constable Gareth Purdy said: “Although Noyce accepted responsibility at the earliest opportunity, tackling online viewing of indecent images is a priority for police across the country and there are consequences for those who view such images.”