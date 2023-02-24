A woman who was sexually assaulted in a Peterborough nightclub has spoken of the impact the crime has had on her, as her attacker was sentenced.

Tawanda Madziwa, 35, sexually assaulted the woman after being ejected from a nightclub in Broadway, Peterborough, in the early hours of 6 August.

Police officers on patrol in the city centre saw Madziwa acting erratically moments later.

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

He was arrested temporarily for breach of the peace, but officers then spoke to people in the area who reported the sexual assault.

Madziwa, of Brookfurlong, Peterborough, was further arrested for sexual assault and assaulting an emergency worker after punching the arresting officer to the head.

He pleaded guilty to both crimes at Peterborough Magistrates Court on 12 January and was on Tuesday (22 February) sentenced to 100 hours unpaid work, a six-month alcohol treatment order, 20 days rehabilitation activity requirement, ordered to pay £200 in compensation to both of the victims and placed on the Sex Offenders register for five years.

The victim, a woman in her 20s who cannot be named for legal reasons, said: “This incident has left me no longer wanting to go out into the city centre at night. It has caused me to feel uncomfortable when I see men if I am out on my own. I do not believe that anyone should be subjected to the behaviour that I was subjected to on that occasion.