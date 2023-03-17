News you can trust since 1948
Suspended sentence for man found with £90,000 of cannabis in Cambridgeshire home

By Stephen Briggs
Published 17th Mar 2023, 09:39 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 09:39 GMT

A man who was found at a property in Wisbech with more than 100 cannabis plants has been given a suspended sentence

Luke Howe, 37, was living in York Road, Wisbech, when officers paid him a visit regarding an unrelated matter.

When officers arrived on 5 June 2020, Howe opened the door and the officers discovered that all of the rooms bar one were filled with cannabis plants and growing paraphernalia.

Officers arrested him and seized the plants, believed to have a street value of up to £90,000.

In interview, Howe said he had “no idea” drugs were being grown in the property.

Howe, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the production of a Class B drug and was sentenced to 12 months in prison suspended for two years at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on March 15

Detective Constable Jon Edwards said: “We work hard to shut down cannabis factories, but we can’t be everywhere and rely on people in our communities to be our eyes and ears and report any suspicious activity.

“I’d urge people to be vigilant, trust their instincts and report anything that doesn’t seem right.”

People are encouraged look out for signs of illegal cannabis factories, including blacked out windows and people coming and going at various times of the day. Those living close by may also notice a distinctive “hum” noise from the fans and ventilation.