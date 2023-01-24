Suspended sentence for burglar who used victim's cards to spend £1,300 at JD Sports and £1,400 at Halfords

A burglar who raided a bungalow in rural Cambridgeshire before using his victims’ cards to buy goods worth more than £2,000 has been given a suspended sentence.

Peter Grant (33) of Camargue Way, March, broke into the Manea home in February 2020, carrying out an ‘untidy search’ of the bungalow, before making off with a safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inside the safe were the victim’s credit cards, which were then used to buy goods from Halfords and JD Sports.

Grant was given a suspended sentence at court

At Peterborough Crown Court on Tuesday (January 24) Judge Sean Enright gave Grant a suspended sentence – telling him he had narrowly avoided going straight to prison.

Diane Mundill, prosecuting, told the court the burglary happened just hours after the victim had gone away on holiday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said the victim’s brother had been checking up on the property while he was away, and had found the home had been raided the next day.

She said: “Grant had smashed the doors to gain entry. An untidy search took place, and a safe was taken It was never recovered."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court was told the card was used the following day with purchases including £1,322 worth of goods from JD Sports and £1,464 of goods from Halfords. A number of other attempts were made to use the cards.

Grant pleaded guilty to burglary, five counts of fraud and four counts of attempted fraud on the day his trial was due to begin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Mundill told the court Grant had some previous convictions for dishonesty, including handling stolen goods in 2020.

The court was told the victim had received the money back, but businesses and banks had lost out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Berkson, defending said he did not wish to make any representations after being told by Judge Enright he was planning on imposing a suspended sentence.

Sentending, Judge Enright said the offence was ‘plainly planned,’ but said the delay before sentencing had been significant. He also said that the fact Grant was working, and had domestic responsibilities, was something he could take into account.

Advertisement Hide Ad