Suspended sentence for 70-year-old man who fly-tipped other people's rubbish

A man has been given a suspended jail sentence after admitting dumping piles of rubbish in Bourne.

The court described the offences by Dovel Taylor as ‘a commercial and deliberate operation’ and having a ‘significant impact on the environment’.

Taylor (70) of South Fen Road, was given a six month prison sentence, suspended for a year, at Lincoln Crown Court.

Some of the fly-tipped rubbish

Taylor dumped controlled waste on land at Meadow Drove, Dyke, and then twice on land at Cherry Holt Road, Bourne, all without a permit and contravening the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

An inspection of the dumped waste and further investigation by SKDC tracked back to two members of the public who had paid Taylor to take their rubbish away. This, in turn, led to the defendant.

Cllr Annie Mason, SKDC’s Cabinet Member for People and Safer Communities, said: “Anyone seeing these images will be in no doubt what happened here was appalling. It is great news to secure a successful prosecution sending a stern message to others.

“Illegal dumping of waste is a significant blight on the community and our environment, a potential danger to public health, a source of pollution and a potential danger to wildlife. It is also a crime, costing the taxpayers of South Kesteven thousands of pounds each year to clear up.

“It should not be left to the local council to remove fly-tipped waste and clean up the area; we take fly-tipping very seriously and we will take action whenever possible.“However, we need the public’s continued support to ensure these criminal actions are brought to justice. Please be vigilant. If you see something suspicious, then report it or we could see more of the same.”

Incidents should be reported on 01476 406080 or at www.southkesteven.gov.uk/flytipping

SKDC also urges anyone using a waste carrier to check that they are legal and registered by calling the Environment Agency on 03708 506506 or visiting https://bit.ly/check-waste-carrier