Suspected stolen items seized from Peterborough car boot sale donated to Rape Crisis charity

Items including chocolate and toiletries that were seized at a Peterborough car boot sale will ho on to help victims of sexual assault.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In March, almost £1,000 worth of suspected stolen items were seized from the Wellington Car Boot Sale in Peterborough city centre.

Police said that a group ‘abandoned’ the items – including chocolate, washing products and deodorant – after making a ‘swift exit' while officers were at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, as proof of ownership was never provided, the items have been donated to charity.

The items are handed over to Peterborough Rape Crisis

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “The items have been donated to Peterborough Rape-Crisis Care Group after they were nominated by Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Police and Crime Commissioner. The goods will be used in care packages which are tailored to the needs and circumstances of the recipient.”

A number of operations have taken place at car boot sales in Peterborough in a bid to tackle the sale of suspected stolen goods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this month, businesses in Peterborough called for more action to be taken, following a spate of shoplifting from shops in the city centre.

Along with stolen goods, Peterborough City Council said they would be working with Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service to monitor the sale of electrical items at public events, in a bid to stop dangerous items being sold.