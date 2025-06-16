Suspected stolen items seized from Peterborough car boot sale donated to Rape Crisis charity
In March, almost £1,000 worth of suspected stolen items were seized from the Wellington Car Boot Sale in Peterborough city centre.
Police said that a group ‘abandoned’ the items – including chocolate, washing products and deodorant – after making a ‘swift exit' while officers were at the scene.
Now, as proof of ownership was never provided, the items have been donated to charity.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “The items have been donated to Peterborough Rape-Crisis Care Group after they were nominated by Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Police and Crime Commissioner. The goods will be used in care packages which are tailored to the needs and circumstances of the recipient.”
A number of operations have taken place at car boot sales in Peterborough in a bid to tackle the sale of suspected stolen goods.
In February, £3,500 worth of items were seized by police from a group of people near the Wellington Street sale.
In May, £10,000 of items were donated to charity Care Zone following an operation at Wellington Street.
Earlier this month, businesses in Peterborough called for more action to be taken, following a spate of shoplifting from shops in the city centre.
Along with stolen goods, Peterborough City Council said they would be working with Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service to monitor the sale of electrical items at public events, in a bid to stop dangerous items being sold.