WATCH: Peterborough Police seize £3,500 worth of suspected stolen goods including Ariel, Nescafe and Snickers

Two women were arrested by police

Police seized eight suitcases filled with more than £3,000 worth of suspected stolen goods – including coffee, chocolate and shampoo – in Peterborough on Sunday.

Officers were on patrol on Sunday morning when they spotted a group of around 30 people.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were in the area to carry out some patrols at the Wellington Street car boot, but before we could even make it to the event, a large group of between 20 and 30 people gathered in St Johns Street caught our eye.

“Unfortunately, no one fancied stopping for a chat and tried to get away, but we managed to retrieve eight suitcases which were filled with approximately £3,500 worth of suspected stolen items!

“Two women were arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods, but no further action has been taken against them. The items remain in our possession unless proof of ownership can be provided.”

The items seized included products made by Ariel, Nescafe, Snickers, Persil, Toblerone, Kit Kat, Nutella, Dove and Lindt.

In total, the items seized included:

213 confectionary products

103 bottles of shampoo and body wash

46 boxes of fabric cleaners and softeners

1 Yazoo milkshake

Anyone with information should contact police online, or by calling 101.