Suspected Peterborough drink driver charged after collision in city
A suspected drink driver in Peterborough will appear in court later this month after he was arrested following a collision this week.
Friday, 4th March 2022, 11:53 am
Krzysztof Kuta, (43), of Paynesholm, Peterborough has been charged with drink driving following the incident which happened on Wednesday evening.
A collision was reported after a car collided with the central reservation on the A1139 at around 7pm.
Police said Kuta had given a breathalyser reading of 156ugs in 100ml of breath - the legal limit is 35ugs.
Kuta has been released on bail until his first court appearance, scheduled to take place at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on March 25.