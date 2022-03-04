Suspected Peterborough drink driver charged after collision in city

A suspected drink driver in Peterborough will appear in court later this month after he was arrested following a collision this week.

By Stephen Briggs
Friday, 4th March 2022, 11:53 am

Krzysztof Kuta, (43), of Paynesholm, Peterborough has been charged with drink driving following the incident which happened on Wednesday evening.

A collision was reported after a car collided with the central reservation on the A1139 at around 7pm.

Police said Kuta had given a breathalyser reading of 156ugs in 100ml of breath - the legal limit is 35ugs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Kuta will appear in court later this month

Kuta has been released on bail until his first court appearance, scheduled to take place at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on March 25.