Suspected Peterborough drink driver charged after collision in city

Krzysztof Kuta, (43), of Paynesholm, Peterborough has been charged with drink driving following the incident which happened on Wednesday evening.

A collision was reported after a car collided with the central reservation on the A1139 at around 7pm.

Police said Kuta had given a breathalyser reading of 156ugs in 100ml of breath - the legal limit is 35ugs.

Kuta will appear in court later this month