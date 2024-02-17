Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have confirmed that the suspected grenades found at a property in Peterborough on Friday afternoon did not pose a threat.

Bomb disposal experts analysed the “suspicious devices” found during a search of a house on Eastern Avenue but did not assess them to be a risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police closed Eastern Avenue, close to Chestnut Avenue, in Dogsthorpe and evacuated neighbouring properties due to suspected grenades being found at a property just before 4pm.

Police on the scene at Eastern Avenue. Photo: David Harman.

At just before 6pm, police, bomb disposal teams, fire service workers and the ambulance service has left the scene.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “The grenades have been assessed by bomb disposal experts and identified as training devices that pose no threat.