Suspected grenades found at Peterborough property turn out to be 'training devices'
Police have confirmed that the suspected grenades found at a property in Peterborough on Friday afternoon did not pose a threat.
Bomb disposal experts analysed the “suspicious devices” found during a search of a house on Eastern Avenue but did not assess them to be a risk.
Police closed Eastern Avenue, close to Chestnut Avenue, in Dogsthorpe and evacuated neighbouring properties due to suspected grenades being found at a property just before 4pm.
At just before 6pm, police, bomb disposal teams, fire service workers and the ambulance service has left the scene.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “The grenades have been assessed by bomb disposal experts and identified as training devices that pose no threat.
"They have been removed from the scene, the cordon lifted and officers have now left the area.”