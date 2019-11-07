Suspected drug dealers arrested in Peterborough after number plates tracked

Police arrested two suspected drug dealers after tracking their number plates.

Yesterday evening (Thursday) two officers were on a plain clothed foot patrol when they spotted what they thought could be a drug deal taking place from a car.

Police news

The car drove off, but the officers were able to get the number plate.

Then, using ANPR (automatic number-plate recognition) systems, they were able to pinpoint where the vehicle had travelled and, with the help of colleagues, managed to stop it in Whittlesey Road, Stanground.

The two occupants - a 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old - were both arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of a weapon.

The 21-year-old has since been further arrested for driving without a license or insurance.

They remain in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.