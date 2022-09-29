Suspected drink driver taken to hospital after car crash on Fenland road

A suspected drink driver was taken to hospital after a crash on a Fenland road late last night (Wednesday).

Emergency services were called to the A141 Chatteris Bypass at 11.15pm following the crash, which police said saw a white Citroen ‘roll over and leave the carriageway.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said the driver failed a road side breath test. They was arrested and taken to hospital to be checked out before heading to custody.