News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Suspected drink driver taken to hospital after car crash on Fenland road

Car ‘rolled over and left carriageway’

By Stephen Briggs
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 10:12 am
Updated Thursday, 29th September 2022, 10:13 am

A suspected drink driver was taken to hospital after a crash on a Fenland road late last night (Wednesday).

Emergency services were called to the A141 Chatteris Bypass at 11.15pm following the crash, which police said saw a white Citroen ‘roll over and leave the carriageway.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said the driver failed a road side breath test. They was arrested and taken to hospital to be checked out before heading to custody.

The driver was taken to hospital following the crash