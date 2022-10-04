Suspected drink driver gave reading more than three times the limit after crash in Peterborough

Three suspected drink drivers ‘will be appearing in front of a judge’ after being arrested in Peterborough.

Cambridgeshire police said the three men – including one who have a reading at the scene of a crash more than three times over the limit – were all stopped in the city over the weekend.

Now officers have warned motorists about the dangers of drink driving.

A spokesman for the force said: “First up was a 32-year-old man involved in a low speed collision in The Maples. He was breathalysed at the scene and gave a reading of 117. The legal limit is 35, meaning this man was more than three times the limit.”

The second man was arrested at his home.

The police spokesman said: “Next up was an 18-year-old man who officers knew to be out drinking in the city centre but found to have driven his car home. They attended his address and he gave a positive breath sample of 81.

“Lastly, a 67-year-old man was spotted driving erratically on Bourges Boulevard. He was pulled over, breathalysed and gave a reading of 63.

“All three men will be appearing in front of a judge in the next few weeks.