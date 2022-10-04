Suspected drink driver gave reading more than three times the limit after crash in Peterborough
Three suspected drink drivers ‘will be appearing in front of a judge’ after being arrested in Peterborough.
Cambridgeshire police said the three men – including one who have a reading at the scene of a crash more than three times over the limit – were all stopped in the city over the weekend.
Now officers have warned motorists about the dangers of drink driving.
A spokesman for the force said: “First up was a 32-year-old man involved in a low speed collision in The Maples. He was breathalysed at the scene and gave a reading of 117. The legal limit is 35, meaning this man was more than three times the limit.”
The second man was arrested at his home.
The police spokesman said: “Next up was an 18-year-old man who officers knew to be out drinking in the city centre but found to have driven his car home. They attended his address and he gave a positive breath sample of 81.
“Lastly, a 67-year-old man was spotted driving erratically on Bourges Boulevard. He was pulled over, breathalysed and gave a reading of 63.
“All three men will be appearing in front of a judge in the next few weeks.
"Driving under the influence of drink or drugs is extremely dangerous and can affect your driving in numerous ways, including your ability to judge speed and distance , your reaction and coordination skills, and can leave you with blurry or impaired vision.”