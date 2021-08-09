Suspected drink driver from Peterborough jailed for refusing to give breath test after three years oon the run

Court news EMN-201009-152336001

Arnas Kvietkaudkas (40) of Middleton, Peterborough, was stopped by police on June 16 2017 in the city.

He failed to give a breath test to police, and was also driving while disqualified and with no insurance.

Then, on January 15 2018, he failed to surrender to custody at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court in connection with the offences.

Last month he appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court, where he was jailed for a total of 32 weeks.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115, and costs of £620, and was banned from the roads for three years.