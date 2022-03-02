Support available in Peterborough for male victims of domestic abuse

A new poster has been created by a local designer to remind men of the help that is on offer.

The Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Domestic Abuse & Sexual Violence Partnership has launched the poster with artwork from Stewart Harris. The design includes the number for the Men’s Advice Line run by Respect, with the charity pleased to be involved in the project.

The poster will now be distributed across pubs and clubs in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, while the partnership is also asking employers to display it in discrete spaces such as men’s toilets.

The new poster

The partnership has also recently recruited a new Independent Domestic Violence Advisor (IDVA) specifically aimed at male survivors.

Cllr John Howard, domestic abuse champion at Peterborough City Council, said: “All survivors of domestic abuse deserve the best support possible, which is why it’s great news we’ve been able to recruit a new male IDVA.

“It’s important to raise awareness that domestic abuse can happen to any one of us and can occur in many forms, whether physical, mental, emotional, financial or through technology.

“If you are a survivor and need support, it will be there for you.”

Ippo Panteloudakis, head of services at Respect, said: “Domestic abuse affects men too, but there’s a lot of stigma when it comes to reaching out for support. By showing a man’s experience of coercive control, this campaign will help male victims to understand that they’re not alone - there is help out there.”

The release of the poster follows a recent announcement of new funding to help survivors of domestic violence in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough to stay safe in their own homes.

Moreover, libraries across both areas have signed up to be safe spaces for people who are suffering domestic abuse.

Each library will allow access to a private room and a phone line for people who need to make a phone call to access support.