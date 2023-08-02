News you can trust since 1948
Strictly Come Dancing star Shirley Ballas to jump out of plane at 13,000ft in Peterborough for CALM fundraising challenge

Shirley Ballas lost her brother and more recently, a good friend, to suicide
By Carly Roberts
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 15:53 BST- 2 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 15:53 BST

Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas is set to jump out of a plane 13,000ft above ground as she skydives across Peterborough to fundraise for a suicide prevention charity.

It comes as she two steps away from the dance floor to take to the sky in a trio of daredevil challenges for CALM, as every day 18 people in the UK tragically take their own lives.

Shirley, a CALM ambassasor, will face her fear of heights by taking on the world’s fastest zip line, a wing walk and a skydive.

Shirley Ballas attends the British LGBT Awards 2023 at The Brewery on June 23, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Belinda Jiao/Getty Images)Shirley Ballas attends the British LGBT Awards 2023 at The Brewery on June 23, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Belinda Jiao/Getty Images)
Shirley Ballas attends the British LGBT Awards 2023 at The Brewery on June 23, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Belinda Jiao/Getty Images)
‘Huge difference’

Shirley Ballas, commenting on the fundraising challenge, said: “I am absolutely terrified of heights, but having lost my brother to suicide and a close friend very recently, I want to use my platform for positive change and raise awareness of the live saving services CALM offers to those struggling.

“I’m not just doing it for me, I’m doing it for everyone who has lost someone to suicide and anyone who is currently suffering that may need support. Please join me on my challenge and donate whatever you can. It all makes a huge difference”.

Can I join Shirley?

Shirley’s Skyathlon challenges will be taking place across the UK on the 8, 10 and 12 August.

Her first challenge is on 8 August in North Wales, where she will fly through the sky on the world’s fastest zipline across Penrhyn Quarry.

On 10 August, locals in Kent may see Shirley reach new heights as she takes on a wing walk and puts one foot in front of the other whilst 700ft above the ground.

Then, Shirley’s Skyathlon finale will end on Saturday 12th August and see her jump out of a plane 13,000ft above ground as she skydives across Peterborough.

However, Shirley won’t be skydiving alone as she is inviting two lucky people to join her on this epic challenge.

To join Shirley on her skydive, simply text the word SKYDIVE to 70215 to donate a suggested £5 and be entered into a prize draw to be in with a chance to join the strictly star.