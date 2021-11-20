Stolen cars, cloned vehicles, bald tyres - drivers stopped in Peterborough and across region this week

These include stolen cars, uninsured drivers, cloned vehicles, bald tyres and driving with foreign plates driven by a UK registered driver.
These were just some of the incidents tackled by the BCH Road Policing Unit in Peterborough and across the region in the last seven days.
1. 13/11/21
Officers said this stolen car from Lincs was located and stopped in Crowland. They said: "Three occupants arrested and a big bag of cannabis in the boot. Lincolnshire police came to our aid."
Photo: Midlands
2. 13/11/21
Photo: Midlands
3. 13/11/21
Officers said on social media that this was a cloned vehicle active in the region and genuine in Devon. They said: "Driver decided to do a runner when he spotted our car but was swiftly detained. No licence, no insurance and no number plates. One for the scrap pile ."
Photo: Midlands
4. 15/11/21
Officers said this vehicle was stopped in Peterborough. It was being driven without insurance.
Photo: Midlands