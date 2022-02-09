Stolen car crashes into Peterborough bus stop

The incident happened in Herlington, Orton at around 7.10pm last night (Tuesday).

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said; “Officers attended the scene, but the driver could not be located.

“It was later established the car, a Kia Telluride, had been reported as stolen. An investigation is ongoing.

The scene of the crash. pic: Paul Reed

“Anyone with information is urged to contact police via their web chat service or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/9450/22. Anyone without internet access should call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.”

