Stolen car crashes into Peterborough bus stop
A police appeal has been launched after a stolen car crashed into a bus stop in Peterborough last night.
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 9:37 am
The incident happened in Herlington, Orton at around 7.10pm last night (Tuesday).
A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said; “Officers attended the scene, but the driver could not be located.
“It was later established the car, a Kia Telluride, had been reported as stolen. An investigation is ongoing.
“Anyone with information is urged to contact police via their web chat service or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/9450/22. Anyone without internet access should call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.”