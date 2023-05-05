Stamford man charged with assault and controlling behaviour after woman hurt in town
Timothy James Green faces two charges
By Stephen Briggs
Published 5th May 2023, 11:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 11:50 BST
A man has been charged with assault and controlling behaviour.
Timothy James Green (41), of Tinwell Road, Stamford was charged following the alleged incident on Tuesday, May 2.
Lincolnshire Police initially put out an appeal in relation to an alleged robbery, where a woman aged in her 30s was said to have been attacked. Police have said they are now investigating it as a serious assault.
Green has been charged with controlling and coercive behaviour and grievous bodily harm.