Stalker who chased ex along Cambridgeshire street given suspended sentence

Stoyan Moskov, 44, sent text messages to the woman on 24 July last year describing where her vehicle was parked and the clothing worn by people she had interacted with that day.

At about 9am the following morning, the victim was woken in her Wisbech home by her phone ringing and discovered she had two missed calls from Moskov. She then noticed he was sitting in her garden, despite having bail conditions not to contact her.

When Moskov began banging on the back door she fled to a neighbour’s property.

Court news

Moskov followed, banging on the back door of the neighbour’s home before going to the front door of the property and demanding to speak to the victim. The neighbour attempted to calm him down, before he eventually left and went back to the victim’s home.

Worried what he might do to the property, the victim returned home. As she approached, Moskov left via the front door and started arguing with her. Terrified, she ran back inside the neighbour’s home, with Moskov following her.

The neighbour, a woman in her 50s, tried to shut the door on Moskov but he pushed it open.

He then pushed by the woman, shouted at the victim and threw bank cards at her, before leaving the house.

About 15 minutes later Moskov began calling the victim and sending her text messages. When she returned home she discovered about £30 was missing from her purse.

Moskov began persistently calling her until she eventually answered and they argued about money.

A short while later Moskov returned to her garden, attempted to hang himself with a hose and then left when the desperate victim agreed to transfer him some money.

The victim received 75 unwanted phone calls from Moskov during the course of the day and later confided in police that he had previously bombarded her with abusive and threatening text messages.

He was arrested, questioned and released on bail, with strict conditions and a Stalking Protection Order in place.

Moskov, St Bernard’s Road, London, went on to admit charges of stalking involving serious alarm or distress, burglary and failing to surrender to police or court bail at the appointed time.

Yesterday (28 September) at Peterborough Crown Court he was sentenced to 13 months in prison, suspended for 24 months. He was also ordered to complete 180 hours of unpaid work and 30 days of rehabilitation activity.

Detective Sergeant Tom Power said: “This was an absolutely terrifying ordeal for the victim. Moskov’s behaviour that day was simply despicable and I’m pleased he has now appeared in court.

“I hope the conclusion of the court process will help the victim to move on with her life without him.