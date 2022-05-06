Peterborough City Council and Cambridgeshire Police will work together to tackle drug misuse and other issues in a row of boarded up houses in Peterborough city centre.

The homes, in Cromwell Road just yards from the Queensgate bus station have been a magnet for anti-social issues since being boarded up – with drug issues being a major problem in the area.

Graffiti has been sprayed on many of the homes, and there are also signs of fire damage at some of the properties.

The row of houses at Cromwell Road

Now authorities are looking to take action – not only to tackle the crime issues, but also to support homeless people who have been squatting in the properties.

A spokesman for Peterborough City Council said more secure boarding would also be installed to prevent further issues occurring in the future, once squatters have been evicted. Temporary accommodation has been made available to some people who have been living in the properties.

The spokesman said: “We are currently waiting on the court order so we can evict the current squatters.

"Once this is done we will be steel boarding up all the properties to prevent any further break-ins and Anti-social behaviour.

The boarded up houses at Cromwell Road

"Our Rough Sleeper Outreach team have been offering support to any eligible rough sleepers within the properties. We have already offered temporary accommodation to a number of them.

“The team will be present when we serve the eviction notice to ensure we assess anyone who requires support or accommodation.”

Sergeant Steve Rose from Cambridgeshire police said they had not received many calls about issues in the area recently – but officers were aware of issues.

He said : “We are aware of a row of derelict properties in Cromwell Road that are regularly being used for drug and other substance misuse.

“We are working with the local authority to find a solution to the issue and have visited the site with representatives from a local charity who help the homeless.”