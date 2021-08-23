Speeding, theft and outraging public decency - Peterborough Magistrates’ Court sentencing results

August 11

Jason Challis (45) of Lavender Crescent, Peterborough

Guilty plea to breaching a restraining order x2

Peterborough Magistrates' Court EMN-201001-093745009

Admits breach of suspended sentence

Jailed for 20 weeks. Victim surcharge £128

William Fletcher (38) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to theft of a pedal cycle

Guilty plea to criminal damage

Guilty plea to attempted theft of a pedal cycle

Jailed for eight months. Compensation £100

Jamil Walters (26) of Huntingdon Close, Mitcham

Guilty plea to harassment

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. Fined £300, victim surcharge £95. Restraining order for six months

August 12

David Corgat (59) of Stone Road, Bromley

Guilty plea to outraging public decency

Fined £500, compensation £200

August 16

Layla Harris (29) of Staithe Road, Wisbech

Guilty plea to criminal damage

Fined £100, compensation £70, victim surcharge £34

Laszio Manyi (40) of Wakelyn Road, Whittlesey

Guilty plea to failing to report an accident

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Fined £700, victim surcharge £70, costs £85. Six points on licence

Heidi Maskell (40) of Manton, Peterborough

Guilty plea to depositing controlled waste in Willonholt

Guilty plea to failure to surrender to custody

Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £580

Vandana Prakash (52) of First Drift, Wothorpe

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Fined £1,000, victim surcharge £100, costs £85. Eight points on licence

Diara Dixon (23) of Dover Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assault by beating x3

Jailed for six weeks suspended for 18 months. Programme requirement for 19 days. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Unpaid work of 120 hours. Compensation £150, victim surcharge £128, costs £85

Guy Sloan (40) of Main Road, Parsons Drove

Guilty plea to failing to stop after an accident

Guilty plea to wasting police time

Jailed for 10 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Unpaid work of 150 hours. Disqualified from driving for 15 months. Victim surcharge £128, costs £85

Gursevak Singh (23) of Thorpe Park Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (101mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £376, victim surcharge £38, costs £110. Six points on licence

Mark Presneill (55) of Bridge Street, Deeping St James

Found guilty of driving without sue care and attention

Fined £550, victim surcharge £55, costs £110. Six points on licence

Paul Bristow (42) of Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (76mph in a 50mph zone)

Fined £667, victim surcharge £68, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for 28 days

Iancu Constantin (18) of Fengate, Peterborough

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £110. Six points on licence

Laura Grigone (23) of St Michael’s Gate, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £346, victim surcharge £35, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for 28 days

Tony Salmons (45) of Badgeney Road, March

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Fined £224, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence

Sohaib Sadiq (31) of Park Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (72mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £289, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for seven days

Amber Cobley (23) of The Green, March

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £145, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Dean Richards (54) of New Road, Over

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Fined £169, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence

Mohammed Halani (32) of Audley Gate, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving while using a hand held telephone

Fined £115m victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence

Luke Johnson (27) of Victoria Street, Littleport

Guilty plea to speeding (94mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for 56 days

Martin Tarpey (42) of Wharf Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (68mph in a 40mph zone)