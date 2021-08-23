Speeding, theft and outraging public decency - Peterborough Magistrates’ Court sentencing results
Results of sentencing hearings at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court
August 11
Jason Challis (45) of Lavender Crescent, Peterborough
Guilty plea to breaching a restraining order x2
Admits breach of suspended sentence
Jailed for 20 weeks. Victim surcharge £128
William Fletcher (38) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to theft of a pedal cycle
Guilty plea to criminal damage
Guilty plea to attempted theft of a pedal cycle
Jailed for eight months. Compensation £100
Jamil Walters (26) of Huntingdon Close, Mitcham
Guilty plea to harassment
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. Fined £300, victim surcharge £95. Restraining order for six months
August 12
David Corgat (59) of Stone Road, Bromley
Guilty plea to outraging public decency
Fined £500, compensation £200
August 16
Layla Harris (29) of Staithe Road, Wisbech
Guilty plea to criminal damage
Fined £100, compensation £70, victim surcharge £34
Laszio Manyi (40) of Wakelyn Road, Whittlesey
Guilty plea to failing to report an accident
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Fined £700, victim surcharge £70, costs £85. Six points on licence
Heidi Maskell (40) of Manton, Peterborough
Guilty plea to depositing controlled waste in Willonholt
Guilty plea to failure to surrender to custody
Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £580
Vandana Prakash (52) of First Drift, Wothorpe
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Fined £1,000, victim surcharge £100, costs £85. Eight points on licence
Diara Dixon (23) of Dover Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assault by beating x3
Jailed for six weeks suspended for 18 months. Programme requirement for 19 days. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Unpaid work of 120 hours. Compensation £150, victim surcharge £128, costs £85
Guy Sloan (40) of Main Road, Parsons Drove
Guilty plea to failing to stop after an accident
Guilty plea to wasting police time
Jailed for 10 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Unpaid work of 150 hours. Disqualified from driving for 15 months. Victim surcharge £128, costs £85
Gursevak Singh (23) of Thorpe Park Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (101mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £376, victim surcharge £38, costs £110. Six points on licence
Mark Presneill (55) of Bridge Street, Deeping St James
Found guilty of driving without sue care and attention
Fined £550, victim surcharge £55, costs £110. Six points on licence
Paul Bristow (42) of Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (76mph in a 50mph zone)
Fined £667, victim surcharge £68, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for 28 days
Iancu Constantin (18) of Fengate, Peterborough
Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £110. Six points on licence
Laura Grigone (23) of St Michael’s Gate, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £346, victim surcharge £35, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for 28 days
Tony Salmons (45) of Badgeney Road, March
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Fined £224, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence
Sohaib Sadiq (31) of Park Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (72mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £289, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for seven days
Amber Cobley (23) of The Green, March
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £145, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Dean Richards (54) of New Road, Over
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Fined £169, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence
Mohammed Halani (32) of Audley Gate, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving while using a hand held telephone
Fined £115m victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Six points on licence
Luke Johnson (27) of Victoria Street, Littleport
Guilty plea to speeding (94mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for 56 days
Martin Tarpey (42) of Wharf Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (68mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £667, victim surcharge £67, costs £110. Six points on licence