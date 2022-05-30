Speeding drivers and ibuprofen thieves - Peterborough Magistrates' Court sentencing results revealed

May 16
Eden Ward (26) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order
Admits breach of suspended sentence
Fined £100, victim surcharge £34, costs £85
Tanveer Bashir (41) of Gladstone Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of ibuprofen (value £68 from Sainsburys)
Admits breach of suspended sentence
Jailed for four weeks, suspended for 18 months. Victim surcharge £128, costs £85
Ciprian Constantin (24) of Gladstone Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (57ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody
Fined £300, victim surcharge £34, costs £85/ Disqualified from driving for 16 months. Can be reduced by four months if course completed by 15/2/23
Mark Moss (34) of Emperor Way, Peterborough
Found guilty of assaulting an emergency worker (police constable)
Guilty plea to theft of vodka (value £99 from Tesco)
Guilty plea to theft of fragrances (value £180 from Boots)
Guilty plea to theft of fragrances (value £92 from Sainsburys)
Guilty plea to theft of Nurofen (value £69.41 from Boots)
Guilty plea to theft of razorblades (value £15 from Sainsburys)
Jailed for six months. Compensation £356.41
Mikeliano Qyra (26) of Kirkmeadow, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Jailed for three months, suspended for 12 months. Unpaid work of 200 hours. Disqualified from driving for 36 months
Sophie Smith (32) of High Street, Peterborough
Found guilty of possession of a knife in a public place x2
Community order – Mental Health Treatment Requirement for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Fined £180, victim surcharge £95, costs £150
May 19
Dennis Daley (76) of London Road, Yaxley
Guilty plea to obstructing a constable
Conditional Discharge for 18 months. Victim surcharge £22, costs £200
Danielle Terrell (30) of Windsor Road, Yaxley
Found Guilty of driving without due care and attention
Fined £121, victim surcharge £34, costs £300. Four points on licence
Kyle Bedwell (22) of Lyvelly Gardens, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £100, victim surcharge £34, costs £32. Three points on licence
Andrzej Markow (32) of Deerleap, Peterborough
Found guilty of speeding (43mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £120, victim surcharge £34. costs £150. Four points on licence
Mohammed Shahzad (25) of Bamber Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (91mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £727, victim surcharge £73, costs £115. Four points on licence
May 20
Patrick Johnston (32) of Lombardy Drive, Peterborough
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour
Admits breach of community order
Guilty plea to criminal damage
Fined £170, compensation £50, costs £60
Darren Kinney (53) of North Brink, Wisbech
Guilty plea to theft of meat (value £52.75 from Morrisons)
Jailed for four weeks. Compensation £52.75, victim surcharge £128, costs £50
Gusa Sorin (29) of St Pauls Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving with illegal tyres
Guilty plea to driving with baby in car that was not properly restrained
Fined £372, victim surcharge £37. Twelve points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family