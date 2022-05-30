Speeding drivers and ibuprofen thieves - Peterborough Magistrates' Court sentencing results revealed

May 16

Eden Ward (26) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Admits breach of suspended sentence

Fined £100, victim surcharge £34, costs £85

Tanveer Bashir (41) of Gladstone Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of ibuprofen (value £68 from Sainsburys)

Admits breach of suspended sentence

Jailed for four weeks, suspended for 18 months. Victim surcharge £128, costs £85

Ciprian Constantin (24) of Gladstone Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (57ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody

Fined £300, victim surcharge £34, costs £85/ Disqualified from driving for 16 months. Can be reduced by four months if course completed by 15/2/23

Mark Moss (34) of Emperor Way, Peterborough

Found guilty of assaulting an emergency worker (police constable)

Guilty plea to theft of vodka (value £99 from Tesco)

Guilty plea to theft of fragrances (value £180 from Boots)

Guilty plea to theft of fragrances (value £92 from Sainsburys)

Guilty plea to theft of Nurofen (value £69.41 from Boots)

Guilty plea to theft of razorblades (value £15 from Sainsburys)

Jailed for six months. Compensation £356.41

Mikeliano Qyra (26) of Kirkmeadow, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Jailed for three months, suspended for 12 months. Unpaid work of 200 hours. Disqualified from driving for 36 months

Sophie Smith (32) of High Street, Peterborough

Found guilty of possession of a knife in a public place x2

Community order – Mental Health Treatment Requirement for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Fined £180, victim surcharge £95, costs £150

May 19

Dennis Daley (76) of London Road, Yaxley

Guilty plea to obstructing a constable

Conditional Discharge for 18 months. Victim surcharge £22, costs £200

Danielle Terrell (30) of Windsor Road, Yaxley

Found Guilty of driving without due care and attention

Fined £121, victim surcharge £34, costs £300. Four points on licence

Kyle Bedwell (22) of Lyvelly Gardens, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £100, victim surcharge £34, costs £32. Three points on licence

Andrzej Markow (32) of Deerleap, Peterborough

Found guilty of speeding (43mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £120, victim surcharge £34. costs £150. Four points on licence

Mohammed Shahzad (25) of Bamber Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (91mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £727, victim surcharge £73, costs £115. Four points on licence

May 20

Patrick Johnston (32) of Lombardy Drive, Peterborough

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour

Admits breach of community order

Guilty plea to criminal damage

Fined £170, compensation £50, costs £60

Darren Kinney (53) of North Brink, Wisbech

Guilty plea to theft of meat (value £52.75 from Morrisons)

Jailed for four weeks. Compensation £52.75, victim surcharge £128, costs £50

Gusa Sorin (29) of St Pauls Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving with illegal tyres

Guilty plea to driving with baby in car that was not properly restrained