Speeding and assaulting a prison officer - Peterborough Magistrates' Court sentencing results revealed

June 15
Kamil Biernacik (37) of Kent Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to obstructing a constable
Fined £200, victim surcharge £40, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months
Mohammed Fiaz (37) of Gladstone Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to sending a message that was grossly offensive, or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character x2
Community order – Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. Unpaid work of 100 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £145
Lance Mullis (38) of HMP Nottingham
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (prison officer)
Jailed for six weeks. Compensation £100
June 16
Paul Hook (66) of Westwood Park Road, Peterborough
Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver
Fined £864, victim surcharge £86, costs £620. Six points on licence
Lorraine Johnson (33) of Benland, Peterborough
Found guilty of criminal damage
Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £150
Cameron Ormston (28) of Marshalls Way, Farcet
Guilty plea to criminal damage
Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £300
June 17
Matthew Bilner (36) of French Drove, Thorney
Guilty plea to speeding
Fined £100, victim surcharge £34, costs £90. Three points on licence
June 20
Joshua Johnstone (23) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to criminal damage
Admits breach of conditional discharge
Jailed for one month. Compensation £50
Harvey Buttriss (22) of School Road, Terrington St John
Guilty plea to speeding (77mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £323, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for 28 days
Joseph Porteious (23) of Church Close, Stilton
Guilty plea to speeding (84mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £66, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence
June 22
Louis Lawson (28) of Main Road, Dowsby
Guilty plea to harassment
Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £22, costs £300