Speeding and assaulting a prison officer - Peterborough Magistrates' Court sentencing results revealed

Results of sentencing hearings at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court

By Stephen Briggs
Monday, 27th June 2022, 5:00 am

June 15

Kamil Biernacik (37) of Kent Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to obstructing a constable

Fined £200, victim surcharge £40, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months

Mohammed Fiaz (37) of Gladstone Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to sending a message that was grossly offensive, or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character x2

Community order – Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. Unpaid work of 100 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £145

Lance Mullis (38) of HMP Nottingham

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (prison officer)

Jailed for six weeks. Compensation £100

June 16

Paul Hook (66) of Westwood Park Road, Peterborough

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver

Fined £864, victim surcharge £86, costs £620. Six points on licence

Lorraine Johnson (33) of Benland, Peterborough

Found guilty of criminal damage

Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £150

Cameron Ormston (28) of Marshalls Way, Farcet

Guilty plea to criminal damage

Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £300

June 17

Matthew Bilner (36) of French Drove, Thorney

Guilty plea to speeding

Fined £100, victim surcharge £34, costs £90. Three points on licence

June 20

Joshua Johnstone (23) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to criminal damage

Admits breach of conditional discharge

Jailed for one month. Compensation £50

Harvey Buttriss (22) of School Road, Terrington St John

Guilty plea to speeding (77mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £323, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for 28 days

Joseph Porteious (23) of Church Close, Stilton

Guilty plea to speeding (84mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £66, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence

June 22

Louis Lawson (28) of Main Road, Dowsby

Guilty plea to harassment

Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £22, costs £300

