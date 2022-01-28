Spate of number plate thefts in Peterborough leave residents concerned

In just over a week there have been six reports of number plate thefts in the city.

Residents have been left ‘worried’ after a spate of number plate thefts across the city in only nine days. One of the victims is Liz Pullen, who lives in Orton. She had her number plate stolen on Tuesday night and hopes other residents will be aware.

Stolen plates can be used to disguise another car to aid crimes like: changing the identity of a stolen car so it can be sold, ram-raiding or burglary, driving from petrol stations without paying, evading congestion charges, parking and speeding fines. Since January 17, there have been six reports of number plate thefts in Peterborough. A spokesperson from Cambridgeshire Police confirmed that all were currently under investigation. The spokesperson said: “We advise parking in well-lit areas and in view of CCTV cameras if possible. If you find your plates have been stolen report it to the police straight away on 101.”

On average, there are around 25,000 number-plate thefts a year according to the AA.

Other ways to help prevent your number plates being stolen include parking near building entrances where people can see or using anti-theft screw kits.

It it illegal to drive without your front and rear number plates, even if you have reported a theft to the police.