The incidents, including a burglary and a suspected seven further attempted break-ins of garages and parked cars, happened in Newborough between 1am and 6am on Friday (December 30).

In the burglary, a blue Mercedes C200 Estate was taken from a driveway in Sergeants Close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The majority of the other incidents were not reported, and detectives believe there may have been a similar spree of offending in Thorney on December 30 and 31.

Police have released this CCTV image.

They have also released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the Newborough incidents.

Detective Constable George Corney said: “I am asking Newborough residents to review any CCTV, or doorbell, footage between 1am and 6am on December 30 and contact us if their property has been targeted. This will help us to build a picture of the suspect’s movements and possibly identify him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would encourage residents to always report incidents, even if they are just suspicious in nature, because it can help us build an intelligence picture and take action to prevent further crimes.

“Anyone with information, or who recognises the man in this photo, should contact us as a matter of urgency.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone with information regarding this incident should speak to an operator via the police online web-chat quoting 35/94215/22 or visit the force website.