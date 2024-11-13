Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have asked that footage of the altercation is not circulated out of respect for the victim’s family.

A man has been charged with murder following the death of 45-year-old old Vadims Zmicerevski following an altercation on Monday (November 11).

33-year-old Viktors Zeglovs, of no fixed address, Spalding has been remanded in custody pending a hearing at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (November 13).

A 47-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of affray has also been bailed pending further investigation.

Vadims Zmicerevski.

The three people involved in this incident were believed to have been known to each other and the police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the murder.

Investigations are ongoing to piece together Vadims’ last known movements.

Detectives are focusing on the movements of all three men leading up to the incident, between 1pm and 2.30pm in an attempt to learn what may have caused the altercation to take place.

It is believed the three men had been to Aldi a short while before, between 1.30pm and 2.15pm.

The junction of Green Lane and St Thomas Road.

Insp Matt Dickinson who was one of the first on scene said: “We know how concerning and frightening it will be for people to hear about this investigation and we are making it a priority to find out what happened.

"Members of the Neighbourhood Policing Team attended the scene within minutes of receiving the call to the Force Control Room. We initiated CPR but very sadly, Mr Zmicerevskis was pronounced dead shortly after emergency crews arrived. We are now assisting detectives in carrying out house to house enquiries and collating valuable CCTV evidence.

“We really need all the help we can get from the public, and we’re asking you to come forward with anything at all you think might help.

"We would rather you come to us with information you are unsure of than risk not mentioning it, no matter how small you think it might be. The smallest piece of information can make a big difference in an investigation, as we’d rather have information and not need it, than miss a key detail.”

“There may be other information captured on CCTV, mobile phone, doorbell or dashcam footage which seems insignificant, but holds vital information. We would appreciate being able to view that footage ourselves to verify all available information rather than miss any crucial evidence.

“We have been made aware of footage capturing this incident that is circulating on social media which could cause immense distress to the victim’s family and friends. We ask that out of respect for the victim and his family, and indeed the integrity of the investigation, you do not circulate this footage.

“We also believe that there may be people with information who feel concerned about coming forward. They can share information completely anonymously via the independent charity CrimeStoppers. We will never know it was you who provided the information.

“If you think you can help us in our enquiries, you can contact us, and we will never know it was you or have your details form part of the public court proceedings.”

Lincolnshire Police has launched a dedicated Major Incident Public Portal (MiPP) under Operation Rose.

Ways to get in touch:

By calling 101 quoting incident 237 of 11 November.

By submitting footage via the dedicated MiPP: Operation Rose

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can share information completely anonymously via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online, quoting incident 237 of 11 November.