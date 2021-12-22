Some improvements in child protection needed for Cambridgeshire police, inspectors say

Police news

Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) found examples of good work at Cambridgeshire Constabulary, including that it works well with other organisations to investigate child abuse, and that officers communicate well and form positive relationships with children who have been exploited.

However, in their report, which was published on Wednesday (December 21) HMICFRS said the force still needs to make some improvements, including:

- a more consistent approach to risk assessments when children are involved in domestic abuse cases;

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

- more consistency in the way officers manage lower-risk registered sex offenders; and

- sharing information with partners sooner in online abuse investigations.

Her Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Roy Wilsher said: “Cambridgeshire Constabulary is committed to protecting children, and specialist staff work to a high standard in an increasingly complex and demanding environment. The force works well with health professionals, education services and children’s social care.

“However, some areas could be improved, including sharing information as soon as a risk to a child is identified in online abuse investigations.

“The force has responded quickly to the areas of concern identified by this inspection, and I am confident it will continue to make improvements.”

The report said: “We found specialist child protection staff to be committed and dedicated, operating in an increasingly complex and demanding environment to keep children safe, yet working to a high standard. The constabulary acknowledges that some of the frontline officers who respond to incidents of concern involving children are inexperienced.” The report also said that ‘there are not enough qualified investigators for child protection investigations.’