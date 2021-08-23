Sixteen-year-old Peterborough boy arrested after concerns city man was being ‘cuckooed’
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after concerns were raised about a vulnerable Peterborough man being ‘cuckooed’ in the city.
Last week police visited the man at his Werrington home.
A police spokesman said; “On arrival we found a 16-year-old boy looking particularly concerned to see us, we weren’t surprised after we found a stash of cannabis providing some extra cushioning down the back of his pants!
“He was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis and has since been bailed while we progress our investigation, however he has got strict conditions not to attend the vulnerable man’s address. If found there again, he will be arrested for breaching bail conditions.”
Cuckooing is the practice of taking over the home of a vulnerable person in order to establish a base for illegal drug dealing,
Anyone with information about drug dealing in Peterborough should contact police on 101.