Six Peterborough residents charged after hundreds of pounds worth of goods stolen from store

Six Peterborough residents will appear in court next month charged in connection with theft from a store.

The alleged incident happened in Kings Lynn on Friday, May 12. Norfolk Police said it was alleged it happened at around 3.30pm when a group of people entered the store on Hardwick Road and stole approximately £650 worth of stock.

The following six people have all been charged with theft in connection with incident:

Gabriela Constantin, aged 45 and of Harris Street, Peterborough

Elena Constantin, aged 41 and of Arundel Road, Peterborough

Marius Constantin, aged 25 and of Arundel Road, Peterborough

Ribana Matei, aged 21 and of Elm Street, Peterborough

Andrea Cretu, aged 23 and of Elm Street, Peterborough

Lucica Grigore, aged 31 and of Harris Street, Peterborough

