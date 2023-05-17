Six Peterborough residents charged after hundreds of pounds worth of goods stolen from store
Six due in court next month over allegations
Six Peterborough residents will appear in court next month charged in connection with theft from a store.
The alleged incident happened in Kings Lynn on Friday, May 12. Norfolk Police said it was alleged it happened at around 3.30pm when a group of people entered the store on Hardwick Road and stole approximately £650 worth of stock.
The following six people have all been charged with theft in connection with incident:
Gabriela Constantin, aged 45 and of Harris Street, Peterborough
Elena Constantin, aged 41 and of Arundel Road, Peterborough
Marius Constantin, aged 25 and of Arundel Road, Peterborough
Ribana Matei, aged 21 and of Elm Street, Peterborough
Andrea Cretu, aged 23 and of Elm Street, Peterborough
Lucica Grigore, aged 31 and of Harris Street, Peterborough
All six people have been released on conditional bail and are due to appear at King’s Lynn Magistrates Court on 22 June 2023.