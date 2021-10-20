Six children charged over Peterborough city centre robberies

Crime

Three boys and two girls were arrested in Cathedral Square and Westgate on Monday evening (18 October), while a fourth boy was arrested yesterday afternoon (Tuesday).

The first robbery was reported to have taken place in Bourges Boulevard at about 7.10pm on Monday where a 14-year-old boy had his e-scooter stolen.

The second was reported to have taken place in Cathedral Square at about 8pm involving two victims, both boys aged 14 and 17, where a wallet and portable speaker were stolen.

Three boys aged 15 and two aged 17 from Peterborough, and two girls aged 12 and 14 from London have all been charged with two counts of robbery, attempted robbery and possession of an imitation firearm.

The 15-year-old boy has also been charged with possession of a knife in a public place.

A 16-year-old boy from Peterborough has been charged with one count of robbery.