The sister of a man accused of stabbing their father and killing him has said their “dad would forgive him,” a jury has been told.

Adam Merritt, 33, is accused of killing his dad, Robert Merritt, at the home they shared in Lythemere, Orton, last summer.

Adam Merritt, who has been diagnosed with having schizophrenia is not fit to plead or stand trial.

Robert Merritt

A ‘Trial of Fact’ started at Peterborough Crown Court on Monday, where a jury have been tasked with deciding whether he ‘did the act’ or not.

The jury has heard how at 12.53am on June 29, Adam Merritt made a 999 call, where he told the police operator his dad had died, and he had stabbed him.

A statement from Robert’s daughter, and Adam Merritt’s sister, Sarah Lucas, was also read to the court by prosecutor Andrew Jackson.

In her statement, Ms Lucas said she had been told Adam Merritt was being investigated in connection with her dad’s death.

She said: “Words cannot describe how I feel. I am devastated.

"I have no hate towards Adam.”

Mr Jackson said Ms Lucas said her dad would have forgiven his son, and she had also forgiven him.

In her statement she said: “Dad would not have fought back towards Adam. He would have just tried to defend himself and talk to him.”

The court also heard from Steven Knight, a friend of Robert and Adam Merritt, who had been out with the pair and his partner on the day of the incident.

He said the pair’s demeanour had been “normal” throughout the day, adding that the father and son had a close bond. He said there was no animosity between the pair.

Following his arrest, Adam Merritt was spoken to by mental health nurse, Gift Vambe, at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

Mr Vambe told the court he believed Adam Merritt had displayed symptoms of being in a mental health episode while he was at the police station.

He said the defendant had said he hoped to see his father again in three days.

Tim Brown, defending, said: “He actually explained a lot about Christian beliefs, and his views on Christianity and the compulsions that come to him.

"He explained that he expected his father to be reborn and to come back in three days as if he were a second Christ, didn’t he”

Mr Vambe said that was the case – although he was later corrected that he had initially said Adam Merritt said he “hoped” his father would come back, rather than he “expected” his father would come back.

The court also heard that Adam Merritt had told Mr Vambe he had stabbed himself in the hand before the alleged attack on his father as he “thought it would stop him feeling what he was feeling.”

Robert Merritt, 60, died after being stabbed 16 times.

DC Charlie Sermons, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire investigation unit, said there was no evidence of third party involvement in the case.

The court also heard Adam Merritt has no previous convictions or cautions.