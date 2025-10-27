A shoplifter who admitted he has an ‘unenviable’ criminal record has been given a ‘lifeline’ by Peterborough magistrates.

Daniel Brown has more than 100 theft offences to his name – and he appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court again on Friday (October 24) after stealing from the One Stop Shop in St Paul’s Road in the city.

Brown (44) admitted that his history of offending was related to drug abuse – but pledged he was now turning his life around.

Pretty Barber, prosecuting, told the court: “On September 9 2025, the defendant entered the shop , concealed washing detergent worth £6.50 in his jacket.

Peterborough Magistrates Court

"He has a total of 104 offences against him for theft or similar offences.

"This latest offence is aggravated by his previous, prolific offending.”

Brown, who defended himself during the hearing, pleaded guilty to one count of theft.

He told the court: “I would like to apologise.

"I have got a history of theft. It is all linked to drug use. I am now using a drug substitute, but I am not entirely free.

"At the time of this latest offence I was homeless. I am now in secure accommodation close to my family. I do not want to mess this up.

"I have a lot of support in the area, and I am positive about my future.”

Sentencing, chair magistrate Alison Marsh told Brown: “You have admitted that you have an unenviable record, but it does seem you are getting back on track. So we will give you a lifeline.”

Brown, of High Street, North Dunstable, was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £26 and compensation of £6.50. He was also given a 12 month conditional discharge – which means he was not punished for this offence, but if he commits another offence in the next 12 months, he will be sentenced for the new offence, and this one, by a sentencing court.

Last week, The Peterborough Telegraph revealed how shoplifting in the city has risen by five per cent in the last 12 months.