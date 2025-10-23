Violent and sexual crime increases in Peterborough
Figures released by the Office for National Statistics on Thursday (October 23) show that there were 23,061 crimes recorded in Peterborough in the 12 months up to the end of June 2025 – an increase of two per cent, compared to the 22,683 recorded in the previous 12 months.
Across Cambridgeshire as a whole, there was a one per cent fall in the number of crimes recorded, while across England there was a two per cent drop.
One of the reasons for the increase in crime in Peterborough has been a rise in the number of offences involving violence or weapons.
The city saw a six per cent rise in the number of ‘violence against the person’ offences recorded (a total of 9,499 were recorded) – with a seven per cent rise in the number of ‘violence with injury’ offences (a total of 2,046 were recorded).
There was a 33 per cent rise in the number of possession of weapon offences recorded during the same time.
The statistics also show a rise in sexual offences – with an increase of 10 per cent (a total of 937 were recorded), and a three per cent rise in stalking and harassment cases (a total of 2,353 were recorded).
A steady increase in shoplifting offences in recent years has also continued, with five per cent more offences recorded (a total of 2,206 were recorded).
However, there has been some good news in the statistics.
The number of domestic burglaries has fallen by 14 per cent (a total of 502 were recorded) , the number of robberies has dropped by eight per cent (a total of 249 were recorded), and drug offences have fallen by 12 per cent (a total of 604 were recorded). Public order offences have also dropped by 23 per cent (a total of 1,727 were recorded).
The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted Cambridgeshire Police for comment