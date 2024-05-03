Shoplifter who punched retail staff in Peterborough handed jail sentence

Peterborough Magistrates Court

A 30 year-old man who punched staff at a shop in Peterborough has been jailed for 16 weeks.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “On the morning of Tuesday, April 9, Joe Heath, of no fixed address, entered the BP Garage in Bretton, concealed a four-pack of Carling beer in his coat pocket and went to leave without attempting to pay. He was challenged by the shop’s security guard but ignored him and made off with the items.

“Approximately two hours later, Heath entered Sports Direct in Bretton Centre and tried to steal a pair of Adidas sliders and a black Slazenger rucksack by hiding them inside his coat.

“He was confronted by a staff member who managed to recover the items before Heath left the store but returned a short while later and tried to punch the staff member who challenged him, but ended up hitting another.”

Police were called out to the store where they arrested Heath for the assault. Police said that while they were handcuffing him, a bottle of alcohol fell out of his coat and smashed on the ground.

“Enquiries found he had stolen it from the nearby Sainsbury’s store,” the spokesperson went on.

“Heath was later charged with two counts of assault by beating, common assault, attempted theft from a shop and two counts of theft from a shop.”

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, April 24, where he was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison after admitting all offences. He has also been ordered to pay £50 in compensation to one of the victims.

PC James Westlake, who was the arresting officer, said: “Thanks to the reporting of the involved shops, we were able to quickly locate Heath and arrest him before he was able to commit any more offences.”