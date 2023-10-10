Shoplifter who assaulted bus driver in the Deepings given suspended sentence

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A prolific shoplifter who assaulted a bus driver in Deeping St Nicholas has been handed a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

Anthony Taylor, 29 of no fixed address, was issued the CBO following an application by police to Boston Magistrates’ Court.

The application was made in relation to the offence on 19 September, and also a number of thefts from shops and other related anti-social behaviour. Taylor admitted punching the bus driver three times when he appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court on 4 October. The court heard how Taylor had carried out 10 thefts from shops including Aldi and Savers in Spalding, and QD in Holbeach between March 23 and July 23 this year.

Anthony Taylor

He was also charged with and convicted of failing to comply with a Community Protection Notice on three occasions.

Magistrates granted the order, and also handed Taylor a two-month prison sentence suspended for two years.

Taylor’s order, which began on 4 October and will last for 24 months, is as follows:

Not to behave in a manner that causes or is likely to cause any person alarm or distress. That is to say shouting, swearing, throwing things or using offensive or abusive language or gestures in a public place or location in South Holland.

Not to enter any retail premises in the towns of Spalding and Holbeach, Lincolnshire that are part of the Chamber of Commerce Shopwatch scheme.

Breach of the order is a criminal offence, liable to fine or imprisonment.

Criminal Behaviour Orders (CBOs) are available on conviction for any criminal offence. The order is aimed at tackling the most serious and persistent offenders where their behaviour has brought them before a criminal court.

