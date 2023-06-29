A thief who targeted vulnerable and elderly people and took advantage of their generosity has been jailed for more than two years.

Katie Coleman, 42, was labelled as ‘shameful’ by police after she was locked up at Peterborough Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard how Coleman would try to befriend her victims and get into their homes where she would take what money she could find.

Katie Coleman

She began pestering her first victim, a 49-year-old at his Wisbech home in December 2021, knowing his benefits had been paid.

Despite not being let in, Coleman persisted and eventually he loaned her £40, which she did not pay back.

On December 19, Coleman targeted another man living alone in Wisbech town centre, letting herself into his flat as he was about to go to sleep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the 64-year-old victim woke about an hour later, he found his wallet was missing from his work trousers.

The following day, he found Coleman had used his bank card at the Post Office, in Norfolk Street, to withdraw £160 in cash.

She also stole from an 86-year-old man three times in 24 hours on December 27 and 28.

At about 10pm on December 27, Coleman let herself into the victim’s home and told him she needed to use the toilet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She then sat down in the living room and went to put a can of cider she was drinking in a bin in the kitchen where she stole two scratch cards with a winning value of £9.

The victim also agreed to give Coleman £4 from an ashtray in his bedroom.

The following morning, Coleman once again burst in and stole £15 from a bedroom after claiming to need the toilet.

That same day, Coleman visited another man, asking for £100 and claiming her mother had died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She made sexual advances but the victim refused and tried to get Coleman off him.

In the struggle, Coleman assaulted him by putting her hand around his neck.

On Friday (23 June), at Peterborough Crown Court, Coleman, of no fixed address, was jailed for two years and six months, having pleaded guilty to five counts of theft, one count of harassment without violence, one count of assault, one count of burglary and one count of fraud.

DC Lily Deacon said: “Coleman shamefully targeted elderly and vulnerable people to steal money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad