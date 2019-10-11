Sexual assault suspect arrested after pensioner attacked near Peterborough police station

A man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and drugs possession after a pensioner was attacked near Thorpe Wood Police Station.

The 29-year-old was arrested last night (Thursday) and is currently in custody.

Thorpe Wood Police Station

The 72-year-old victim was attacked on Tuesday afternoon when she was walking along a footpath near to Travelex UK Ltd and the police station which leads to an underpass beneath the A47.

At around 4.45pm a man on a white mountain bike approached her claiming he needed to see something before knocking her to the ground and assaulting her.

Detective Sergeant Tom Power said: “Thankfully the victim has not been seriously injured but she has been left incredibly shaken by this incident.

“She recalls seeing the same man at about the same time the previous day while she was on an afternoon walk.”

The offender is described as black, between 5’8” and 5’9”, slim, clean shaven, believed to be in his mid-20s and spoke with a local accent.

He was wearing a bright red baseball cap pulled down low over his eyes, a Puffa style jacket which was bright red at the top and navy blue at the bottom, black jeans and dark trainers.

Anyone with information should contact police online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/72127/19 or call 101.