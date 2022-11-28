News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Sexual assault and drunk and disorderly behaviour - sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Results of sentencing hearings at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court

By Stephen Briggs
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

November 15

Edward Poole (79) of Dorchester Crescent, Peterborough

Hide Ad

Guilty plea to sexual touching x2

The latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Most Popular

Fined £1,000. Compensation £700, victim surcharge £60, costs £300

November 16

Hide Ad

Adam Jedrzejewski (50) of Nicholls Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath

Hide Ad

Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody

Jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Unpaid work of 150 hours. Victim surcharge £128, costs £200. Disqualified from driving for three years

Hide Ad

Callum Finch (33) of South Island Place, London

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker

Hide Ad

Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly behaviour

Fined £1,000, compensation £50, victim surcharge £400, costs £145

Peterborough