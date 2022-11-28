Sexual assault and drunk and disorderly behaviour - sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' Court
November 15
Edward Poole (79) of Dorchester Crescent, Peterborough
Guilty plea to sexual touching x2
Fined £1,000. Compensation £700, victim surcharge £60, costs £300
November 16
Adam Jedrzejewski (50) of Nicholls Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath
Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody
Jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Unpaid work of 150 hours. Victim surcharge £128, costs £200. Disqualified from driving for three years
Callum Finch (33) of South Island Place, London
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker
Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly behaviour
Fined £1,000, compensation £50, victim surcharge £400, costs £145