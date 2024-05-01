Peterborough Crown Court

A sex offender who was found with a vulnerable teenager on several occasions has been jailed.

Tai Mitchell, 22, was handed a Child Abduction Warning Notice (CAWN) by a judge on January 30, barring him from having any contact with the individual after police said Mitchell was repeatedly found with them.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said the teenager was discovered inside a tent with Mitchell at the Embankment, in Peterborough city centre, on the morning of February 27.

“He pleaded guilty to knowingly and without lawful authority keeping a child away from the responsible person, as well as failing to notify police of a change of address within three days – a requirement of him being on the Sex Offenders Register – after he didn’t update police of a move from Eastfield Road to Lincoln Road on February 23,” the spokesperson said.

“Mitchell had been placed on the register for ten years in February 2021 after being jailed for sexual offences against teenage children.”

Mitchell, of Lincoln Road, Walton, Peterborough, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday) where he was sentenced to 28 weeks in prison.

PC Alex Neill, who investigated, said: “CAWNs are a way of disrupting contact between a vulnerable child and a predatory adult.

“We believe the [child] was at risk of harm through [their] association and inappropriate relationship with him.