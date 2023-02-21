A Wisbech passageway which has become a “hotspot” for “urination and defecation” will be closed off after a Fenland District Council (FDC) vote.

Councillors agreed at a Cabinet meeting this week to cut off the cut-through between Norfolk Street and West Street in the town centre which is also used for suspected “drugs, drinking and sexual activity”.

A Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) will restrict access to the passageway after the unanimous vote.

This means that gates will block its entrances for at least three years – the maximum amount of time for which a PSPO can be introduced.

Councillors say that their decision is supported by police, while residents and local businesses are aware of the problems with the passageway.

Cllr Steve Count (Conservatives) told the Cabinet that the issue was taken up after members of Fenland's Community Safety Partnership (CSP), which includes local police as well as councillors, spotted a “male person urinating in the passage" during an "environmental audit" of the area.

The passageway has been described as a 'hotspot' for antisocial behaviour

Cllr Samatha Hoy (Conservatives) agreed that “people do go down there and and defecate and urinate quite a lot” which doesn’t “enhance the area at all”.

She also asked that Cllr Count find out what more can be done by CSP partners to clean up the wider area and make it safer.

This was a concern reflected in public consultation, with residents commenting that once the passage is closed antisocial behaviour may just move elsewhere.

Closing the passage ‘doesn’t solve the problem’, resident says

One resident wrote that “closing the passage doesn’t solve the problem; it moves it somewhere else and inconveniences everyone who uses that road”.

Another added: “Please investigate why people are using this passage as a toilet and take measures to stop the offenders, otherwise it will just move somewhere else.”

But others were supportive, with one writing “any action to clean up the streets and feel safer walking them is highly appreciated” and another adding that the “only solution” to the antisocial behaviour in the passageway is to close it.

In a report recommending the PSPO, FDC officers wrote that the passage is a "hotspot for antisocial behaviour, namely litter, urination and defecation with further reports suggesting it has been used for drugs, drinking and sexual activity".

Passageway has ‘detrimental effect’ on the area

They added: “Based on the response of the consultation, Fenland District Council are satisfied that the passageway is having a detrimental effect on the area and has done for some time.

“It’s believed the closure of the passage is the most effective way to prevent the anti-social behaviour

happening."

Officers also said that introducing it won't cost the Council or cut off access for vehicles (for which the passageway is too narrow).

