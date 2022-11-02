Sex assault victims get justice four years after attacks as Stamford man jailed for more than five years

Police have paid tribute to sex assault victims who had to wait four years to see their attacker jailed.

Caine Hull (21) from Stamford appeared at Lincoln Crown Court today (Wednesday) where he was sentenced to a total of 70 months after being found guilty of attempted rape, four incidents of sexual assault and one incident of attempted robbery.

The offences occurred in 2018. Hull was found guilty following trial on 11 July when he was remanded, pending today’s sentencing.

Caine Hull

Speaking after Hull was jailed, DC Kerry Munro, who investigated for Lincolnshire police, praised Hull’s victims bravery, and hoped the sentencing would ‘bring them some peace.;

She said, “Firstly, I would like to pay tribute to the women assaulted by Hull and their bravery in coming to us and supporting the investigation. It’s been a long wait for them to finally see Hull face justice for what he has done. The delays they have endured were exacerbated by Hull’s refusal to accept responsibility for his crimes. No sentence could make up for the harm he has caused but I hope today’s result brings some peace and consolation to these inspirational women.

“This is a message to perpetrators of the consequences of their actions. We will do all in our power to bring offenders before the courts, no matter how long it takes.

"If you have been a victim of sexual assault, we will take your report seriously and treat you with sensitivity and respect. Support is available regardless of if you choose to report to us and it’s vital that we take every opportunity to highlight that. You can speak to the organisations listed below in confidence, and what you tell them won't be shared with the police unless you ask for it to be.”

