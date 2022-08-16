Seventh person charged in connection with Peterborough aggravated burglary

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A seventh man has been charged in connection with an aggravated burglary at a house in Peterborough.

Behar Konesha has appeared in court on Friday to face charges following the incident which happened at about 4am on Thursday, August 4 at a house in Sheringham Way, Orton Longueville.

Konesha, 38 of Sheringham Way was initially arrested on August 4, but was taken to hospital where he was treated for serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Behar Konesha will appear at crown court next month

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday last week (August 12) he was charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine and acquiring criminal property, namely £37,000 in cash.

He appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court the same day and has since been remanded in prison to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on September 9.

Six other people have already been charged in connection with the alleged burglary.

Anton Kola, 29, was arrested at his home in Sheringham Way, Orton Longueville and has since been charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine and acquiring criminal property, namely cash and designer clothing.

He has been remanded in prison to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on September 5.

Tom Dodaj, 25, of no fixed address, was arrested in Enfield Green, Surrey.

Three men – Florin Doci, 25, of Station Road, Raleigh, Essex, Olsi Cakoni, 25, of Sevington Road, Brent Cross, Greater London, and Malesio Gjonaj, 21, of Belvoir Street, Hull – were all arrested on Thursday, August 4 in Wembley.

Arjada Lleshi, 32, of Station Road, South Tottenham, Greater London, was arrested at Luton Airport late on the same night.

They have all been charged with robbery, possession of offensive weapons in a public place, namely hammers, crowbars and other tools, two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and two counts of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Dodaj has also been charged with being in possession of criminal property, namely £6,000 in cash.

Doci has also been charged with dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

Lleshi has also been charged with being in possession of criminal property, namely £1,200 in cash.