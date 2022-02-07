Seven new Peterborough police officers welcomed to the force

The seven Peterborough officers joined five other new officers to be based elsewhere in Cambridgeshire in being the first new police officer recruits to pass out in 2022 as they were welcomed to the force by Chief Constable Nick Dean and Police and Crime Commissioner Darryl Preston.

They included a beauty therapist, a chef, a florist and a children’s kung fu instructor.

Seven of the 12 will now be based at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough, three at Parkside in Cambridge and two at Huntingdon Police Station.

The new officers

The officers joined under the Initial Policing Learning and Development Programme (IPLDP), which is being phased out, and all new recruits will now join under one of two new routes – the Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship (PCDA) or the Degree Holder Entry Programme (DHEP).

The former gives candidates the chance to study for a funded degree while earning and learning on the job, while the latter gives those with a degree the opportunity to convert it into a graduate diploma in Professional Policing Practice.

After meeting each of the new police officers as they stood in formation outside force HQ, Mr Dean spoke to them as a group inside.

He said they were, “beginning a unique career in policing. One which is exciting, varied, ever more complex and challenging but equally a career that presents itself with huge opportunities. Opportunities to make a real difference to people’s lives.

“You have all joined with different experiences, different skills, ideas and approaches. We have employed you for what you bring to the constabulary. Diversity in all its forms, diversity of thought, ideas, and experience enriches our policing family and supports the communities it serves. Just as you will learn from your colleagues, we will also learn from you, learning never stops.”

