Seven new Peterborough police officers join Cambridgeshire force

The 19 included a former electrician, postman and airline cabin crew member.

Seven will now be posted to Cambridge, seven to Peterborough, three to Fenland and two to Huntingdon.

The new recruits were presented to Chief Constable Nick Dean at a ceremony at force HQ.

Friends and family were unable to attend but were able to watch online.

The force is meeting its targets for recruiting new officers as part of the national uplift programme and now has the highest number of officers in its history.

Addressing the recruits, Mr Dean said: “You are now beginning a unique career in policing; one which is exciting, varied, ever more complex and challenging but equally a career that presents itself with huge opportunities. Opportunities to make a real difference to people’s lives.”

The force is not currently recruiting for officers but has begun implementing new routes into policing under the Policing Education Qualifications Framework (PEQF).

The first recruitment window for applicants who will study for a fully-funded degree apprenticeship took place in the spring.

Those recruits will earn as they learn, work towards a degree in professional policing practice and receive on-the-job training.

For more information on the new routes into policing visit https://www.cambs.police.uk/apply/Jobs/Police-officer/new-routes-into-policing

1. The passing out ceremony at force HQ Seven of the officers will be posted to Peterborough Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

